3 food and drink happenings to enjoy in Houston this weekend

Beers & Art Market at Saint Arnold Brewing Co.
---
Beers & Art Market at Saint Arnold Brewing Co.
Start the weekend with a healthy dose of hops. Tonight, Saint Arnold Brewing Co. is pairing art with beer. Sip craft beer and enjoy live music while shopping the goods of local artists, makers and vintage curators.
When: Friday, May 11, 5-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Kingwood Kids Carnival and Food Truck Fest
Barring any rain, Saturday brings Kingwood's second annual kids carnival. Neighbors of all ages will enjoy live music, carnival rides, interactive games, shopping and a food truck fest.
When: Saturday, May 12, noon-7 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Happy hour party at Therapy
Making good on its anti-club ethos, Washington Ave. hookah bar Therapy is hosting a calorie-dense party this Saturday night.
For $150, you and your crew can reserve a table to stuff your faces with 50 chicken wings, fries, Hawaiian sliders, three margarita pitches and a hookah. Add $50-$600 for additional perks, including premium bottles and valet service.
When: Saturday, May 12, 8 p.m.- Sunday, May 13, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
