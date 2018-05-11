FOOD & DRINK

3 food and drink happenings to enjoy in Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

3 fun events you can check out this weekend (KTRK)

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this weekend. From a beer and art market to a food truck-filled carnival, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Beers & Art Market at Saint Arnold Brewing Co.





Start the weekend with a healthy dose of hops. Tonight, Saint Arnold Brewing Co. is pairing art with beer. Sip craft beer and enjoy live music while shopping the goods of local artists, makers and vintage curators.

When: Friday, May 11, 5-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kingwood Kids Carnival and Food Truck Fest




Barring any rain, Saturday brings Kingwood's second annual kids carnival. Neighbors of all ages will enjoy live music, carnival rides, interactive games, shopping and a food truck fest.

When: Saturday, May 12, noon-7 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Happy hour party at Therapy





Making good on its anti-club ethos, Washington Ave. hookah bar Therapy is hosting a calorie-dense party this Saturday night.

For $150, you and your crew can reserve a table to stuff your faces with 50 chicken wings, fries, Hawaiian sliders, three margarita pitches and a hookah. Add $50-$600 for additional perks, including premium bottles and valet service.

When: Saturday, May 12, 8 p.m.- Sunday, May 13, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News