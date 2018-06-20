FOOD & DRINK

3 food and beverage fests in Houston this weekend

Karbach Brewing Company. | Photo: Kris U./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From beer-filled art markets to a culinary festival featuring local chefs, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Beers & Art Market at Saint Arnold Brewing Co.





Shop local art and vintage wares while sipping locally crafted beer at Saint Arnold Brewing Company's Beers & Art Market. This Friday evening at the brewery, you'll find talented artists, makers and curators, live DJ sets and, of course, Saint Arnold beer on tap.

When: Friday, June 22, 5-10 p.m.
Where: Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Millionaire Food Tasting at India House





Eat your heart out without breaking the bank at the second annual Millionaire Food Tasting. For $10-$20, plus a $5 admission fee, you can try five to ten different delicacies crafted by a slew of chefs from across Houston. You'll also enjoying live entertainment, including music and fashion shows, beverages and place your vote for the people's favorite chef.

When: Saturday, June 23, 1-5 p.m.
Where: India House, 8888 W. Bellfort Ave.
Admission: $5 general admission; $10-$20 for tasting ticket packages

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art market at Karbach Brewing Co.





Come Sunday, indulge in even more art and beer at the art festival on Karbach Brewing Company's biergarten. The kid- and dog-friendly market presents a second opportunity to meet and support local artists, markers and vintage curators, nosh on local bites and sip local craft brews.

When: Sunday, June 24, 12-6 p.m.
Where: Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News