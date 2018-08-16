3 flavorful events in Houston this weekend

2018 Houston Food Fest

Free raw food cooking class with Nadia Ahmed, Green Roots Kitchen

Trap and Taste

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, the weekend ahead offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From the city's biggest annual food festival to cooking lessons, here's what to do on the local food scene.---Featuring selections from more than 100 Houston restaurants, food trucks and vendors, this year's Houston Food Fest will offer all kinds of treats, from stuffed shrimp to fried Oreos. Besides the food, look forward to interactive games, live music and more.Saturday, August 18, noon-10 p.m.Hermann Square, 900 Smith St.$5 early-bird; $25 VIPLearn about raw food cooking with Nadia Ahmed of Green Roots Kitchen. In this free class, presented by Third Ward Fresh, participants will learn how to make walnut tacos and lettuce wraps using only raw ingredients.Saturday, August 18, noon-2 p.m.Free Market Square, 2301 Elgin St.FreeGet your fill of trap music and diverse flavors at Trap and Taste this Saturday evening. The tasting event will feature dishes from a variety of cultures, as well as desserts and cocktails.Saturday, August 18, 7:30-11 p.m.Bisong Art Gallery, 1305 Sterrett St.$25