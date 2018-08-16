FOOD & DRINK

3 flavorful events in Houston this weekend

Photo: Nataniel Susantoputra/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, the weekend ahead offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From the city's biggest annual food festival to cooking lessons, here's what to do on the local food scene.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2018 Houston Food Fest





Featuring selections from more than 100 Houston restaurants, food trucks and vendors, this year's Houston Food Fest will offer all kinds of treats, from stuffed shrimp to fried Oreos. Besides the food, look forward to interactive games, live music and more.

When: Saturday, August 18, noon-10 p.m.
Where: Hermann Square, 900 Smith St.
Admission: $5 early-bird; $25 VIP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free raw food cooking class with Nadia Ahmed, Green Roots Kitchen





Learn about raw food cooking with Nadia Ahmed of Green Roots Kitchen. In this free class, presented by Third Ward Fresh, participants will learn how to make walnut tacos and lettuce wraps using only raw ingredients.

When: Saturday, August 18, noon-2 p.m.
Where: Free Market Square, 2301 Elgin St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Trap and Taste





Get your fill of trap music and diverse flavors at Trap and Taste this Saturday evening. The tasting event will feature dishes from a variety of cultures, as well as desserts and cocktails.

When: Saturday, August 18, 7:30-11 p.m.
Where: Bisong Art Gallery, 1305 Sterrett St.
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Cool off: 3 new spots to score frozen treats in Houston
5 unexpected restaurants between Houston and Austin
2 Houston favorites win top spots in search for Texas' best
HEALTH WARNING: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Surveillance video released in shooting of 84-year-old man
Nearly 300 dogs and mini horses rescued in Grimes County
Woman's ex accused of fatally stabbing her new boyfriend
Body of missing pregnant woman recovered in Colorado
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
New mural in Westchase District honors Harvey heroes
8-year-old girl reads 300 books over the summer
High school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Show More
Soulful memory: ABC13 anchor recalls meeting Aretha Franklin
Decomposing head and body found near tracks in Rosenberg
Got ink? Study says it shouldn't impact your job potential
HEALTH WARNING: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
More News