3 cool new bars to check out in Houston

La Lucha
1801 N. Shepherd Drive, Greater Heights
Photo: Victoria M./Yelp
La Lucha is a bar and traditional American spot that's located alongside the new Superica, which is from the same Atlanta-based restaurateur, Ford Fry.
The bar offers cocktails like the Dad's Daiquiri (rhum, lime, Royal Combier, fernet and pepper) and the Why Not? (champagne, sugar cube, bitters and grapefruit essence). It also has champagnes, wines, beers and a mezcal program. You can check out the full list of alcohol choices, plus the foods you can score to complement your beverage of choice, here.
Yelpers are excited about La Lucha, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
Jack J., who was the first to review it on Sept. 18, wrote, "Just popped in on opening night by chance and had an incredible time. The fried chicken (made to order) is the star of the show, alongside a really interesting champagne and mezcal program. A wonderful addition to the neighborhood and we'll definitely be back to try the rest of the menu."
Yelper Rusty S. added, "Walked in a little clueless, but the bartender, Maria, was super informative with easy to understand information about all the different spirits and liquors they were using and the preparation of their different cocktails."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Lucha is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Kanaloa
311 Travis St., Downtown
Photo: Kanaloa/Yelp
Kanaloa is a tiki bar located across from Market Square Park.
The full-service bar offers signature cocktails like the Fluffy Ruffles (Plantation pineapple rum, sweet vermouth and angostura bitters), the Hurricane (rum, lemon juice and passion fruit syrup) and the Zombie (rum, lime juice, grapefruit, Falernum Velvet, grenadine and Pernod). (See the cocktail menu here.) Oh My Gogi! provides food for the bar.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, Kanaloa is getting solid feedback.
Basia G., who was among the first to review it on Sept. 23, wrote, "Very strong drinks! Came here with a friend on Friday and enjoyed the drinks and great vibes. The drinks are tasty!"
Kassy T. added, "Great bar design and the drinks are amazing! ... Delicious food and drinks, you definitely can't go wrong. Their reggae playlist is extensive and gives the perfect vibe for this awesome tiki bar."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kanaloa is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
The Shady Acre Saloon
1115 W. 19th St., Greater Heights
Photo: The Shady Acre Saloon/Yelp
The Shady Acre Saloon is a bar with an outdoor deck and food trucks on-site.
The full bar serves dozens of beers on tap, plus specialty drinks like the Minnesota Mikey, Lemony Sniccet, Sharc Bite and Waffle House, among others.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, The Shady Acre Saloon has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Mario A., who visited the bar on Sept. 6, wrote, "This place is awesome and they have food trucks. Just opened. They have live bands. Real chill."
James S. noted, "Good music and a nice selection of cold beer and mixed drinks too. If you're hungry, Willows Texas BBQ is on-site out back."
The Shady Acre Saloon is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Wednesday and 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Sunday.