3 cool new bakeries to check out in Houston

Vibrant
1931 Fairview St., Montrose
Vibrant is a bakery and breakfast spot. The eatery offers gluten-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free and non-GMO options.
If you're interested in its baked goods, you'll find options like the Root Veggie Muffins (an almond, coconut, carrot and zucchini muffin with coconut-walnut streusel), the Meyer Lemon-Poppy Seed Tart (cashew, coconut, coconut nectar, meyer lemon, vanilla, poppy seed and a walnut-almond-apricot crust) and the Walnut Cardamom Bliss Balls (walnut, almond, medjool dates, coconut oil, vanilla, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger). It serves breakfast fare all day and lunch from from 11 a.m. onward. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are still warming up to Vibrant, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 53 reviews on the site.
Yelper Paige A., who reviewed it on September 20, wrote, "I was impressed with Vibrant. I had the breakfast salad and it was delicious! My friends had the savory toast and the baked eggs. We all got the root muffin, which was excellent: healthy, moist and delicious! I also enjoyed their matcha latte."
Theresa M. noted, "Vibrant is a beautifully decorated restaurant with a great location and nice, covered outdoor seating. The food is also visually appealing, but the mixture of flavors was just too much for me. ... I was thoroughly disappointed in this adorable little cafe."
Hungry? Vibrant is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Breadman Baking Company
9127 Stella Link Road, Braeswood Place
Breadman Baking Company is a bakery that recently opened a space to sell its goods to the public. Previously, it only sold to restaurants and cafes.
The bakery focuses on artisan loaves of bread, such as the spicy pepita, chocolate challah, cranberry walnut, sourdough, Greek, focaccia, honey wheat, pecan currant, brioche and more.
Breadman Baking Company currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Sarah R., who reviewed Breadman Baking Company on October 20, wrote, "They used to only bake bread for restaurants, and now they've opened up a tiny space where they're selling individual loaves to people. They have some beautiful, interesting sounding breads, and they have some delicious samples. I bought two loaves, a spicy pepita loaf and a chocolate challah. Both are amazing!"
Samantha Y. noted, "I bought a loaf of cranberry walnut that was good. Pretty legit little operation in there with a kitchen in the back. It was a bit expensive ($6/loaf), but was willing to splurge a little for the sake of supporting a small business."
Breadman Baking Company is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Sugar Rush Too
10908 Westheimer Road, Briarforest Area
The bakery offers cupcakes, custom cakes, cobblers, pies, puddings, brownies and more. Notable items include the peach cobbler, banana pudding, Southern pecan pie and pineapple upside down cake. It has many specialty cupcakes, like the Sugar Rush Tuxedo with triple chocolate and cream cheese icing; the Sock-It-To-Me with vanilla cake, cinnamon and pecan cream cheese filling and cream cheese, pecan and cinnamon topping; and the Westchase with butter cream icing and sprinkles and a cherry on top. (See the full menu here.)
Sugar Rush Too currently holds 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Dee O., who reviewed it on July 15, said, "I do not know where to begin. We ordered different items and all of them were amazing. This place is beautifully decorated, and the atmosphere is wonderful. The staff is so friendly and, if you have any questions about the desserts, they are more than happy to assist you."
Akilah N. added, "The menu is huge. I love the peach cobbler and 7 Up cake. The service is always outstanding and they make you feel at home. The setup is super cute as well."
Sugar Rush Too is open from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)