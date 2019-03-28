3 Inner Loop bars and restaurants on tap for massive Memorial City expansion

Three of Inner Loop's most popular bars and restaurants are headed to Memorial City. Kirby Ice House, Mia's Table, and Torchy's Tacos will all open in a new mixed-use development on the north side of I-10 from Memorial City Mall, real estate developer MetroNational announced.All three new arrivals are expected to open between spring and fall of 2020. The new development expands on the existing property that already includes a six-story office building that's home to a number of offices, including the corporate home of CEMEX USA, and popular eatery Leibman's. Long-term plans include the addition of a hotel."This master plan exemplifies the health of the West Houston corridor," Jason Johnson, president of MetroNational, said in a statement. "Our company began assembling this 18-acre tract in 2005 as part of our strategic master plan. This major expansion illustrates our continued commitment to developing and redeveloping the 265 acres that comprises Memorial City."