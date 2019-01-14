FOOD & DRINK

Costco offers 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese with 20-year shelf life for $90 and it sells out

EMBED </>More Videos

Costco selling 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese.

By
It's usually fried chicken that comes in a bucket, but this time it's mac and cheese.

A whole lot of it.

Costco is now selling a 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese with a 20-year shelf life.

People Magazine reports that inside the 6-gallon container are separate pouches of elbow pasta and cheddar cheese sauce. The combo makes a whopping 180 servings of the comfort food.

The tub sells for $89.99.

Because of the size and shelf life, Costco has listed the product under the Emergency Foods section of its website. It's currently out of stock. Last week, Costco also announced a 7-pound tub of Nutella as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbizarrecostcofoodbigu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Texas to issue February SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
Messy pizza place shut down after worker caught sleeping
Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019
Are these trending Houston restaurants on your radar?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since FB live shooting
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Monday morning at IAH
Texas to issue February SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
'World record egg' cracks the internet
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Messy pizza place shut down after worker caught sleeping
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
PERFECT 10: UCLA gymnast thrills crowd with flawless routine
Show More
'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
UH increases security after 2 armed robberies in 1 week
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son in Tomball
The 60: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star announces he's engaged
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
More News