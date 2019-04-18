crawfish

21 and up all-you-can-eat crawfish festival coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready to dig into some mudbugs! An all-you-can-eat crawfish festival is coming to Houston.

Events team Vic &Cos is hosting the event at Capitol Bar on April 27 from 2-9 p.m.

Tickets are limited for free admission, which is only until 4 p.m. After that, general admission is $10.

The all-you-can-eat food pass starts at $20. Upgrades to that pass include a cabana section or table, which is highly suggested for parties of 10 or more.

You must be 21 years or older.



Vic & Cos is hosting several other events this summer across Texas.

