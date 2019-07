21 and up all-you-can-eat crawfish festival coming to Houston

EMBED >More News Videos Here are Houston's Top 10 restaurants to get your crawfish fix.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready to dig into some mudbugs! An all-you-can-eat crawfish festival is coming to Houston.Events team Vic &Cos is hosting the event at Capitol Bar on April 27 from 2-9 p.m.Tickets are limited for free admission, which is only until 4 p.m. After that, general admission is $10.The all-you-can-eat food pass starts at $20. Upgrades to that pass include a cabana section or table, which is highly suggested for parties of 10 or more.You must be 21 years or older. Vic & Cos is hosting several other events this summer across Texas.