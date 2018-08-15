Ever wonder how your favorite local products make it to the shelves of H-E-B? It's not easy.As part of the grocery giant's Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best, entrepreneurs must stand out from a field of more than 700 entries before making it to the final round, a fiercely competitive event where budding food magnates are grilled nonstop by judges for two days.On August 10, the San Antonio-based grocer announced the winners of this year's competition, and two Houston companies made the cut.While the grand prize winner - which not only includes prime placement in the stores but a new Toyota Tundra and a $25,000 check - went to Austin's Mmmpanadas, first and second runner-up went to Houston-area businesses.