FOOD & DRINK

2 Houston favorites take top prizes in grocery chain's search for Texas' best

HOUSTON, Texas --
Ever wonder how your favorite local products make it to the shelves of H-E-B? It's not easy.

As part of the grocery giant's Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best, entrepreneurs must stand out from a field of more than 700 entries before making it to the final round, a fiercely competitive event where budding food magnates are grilled nonstop by judges for two days.

On August 10, the San Antonio-based grocer announced the winners of this year's competition, and two Houston companies made the cut.

While the grand prize winner - which not only includes prime placement in the stores but a new Toyota Tundra and a $25,000 check - went to Austin's Mmmpanadas, first and second runner-up went to Houston-area businesses.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
