recall

2 Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors recalled due to unlisted allergen

Unilever, the parent company of popular ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's, issued a voluntary recall of two of its flavors because it contains unlisted ingredients.

Select Chunky Monkey pints and Coconut Seven Layer Bar tubs of ice cream are the flavors impacted.

The company says they may have tree nuts that are not listed on the packaging.

The affected Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk is sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons with a Consumer UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4.

The affected Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey pint is sold in a pint tub with a Consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2.

According to the FDA, the undeclared nut was found during the production operation.

People who purchased the flavors with the UPC and date codes are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer container, and call 833-236-1237 for further information 24/7.

RELATED: Chewy Chips Ahoy Recall: Mondelz recalls cookies over 'unexpected solidified ingredient'
EMBED More News Videos

Mondelēz Global LLC issued a voluntary recall of Chewy Chips Ahoy after reports they may contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessrecallu.s. & worldconsumerice cream
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Fresh basil from Mexico linked to cyclospora outbreak
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
Textured breast implant linked to rare cancer recalled
Neutrogena recalls light therapy masks for risk of eye damage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News