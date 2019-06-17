Celebrate Pride Month with these rainbow treats and eats

Check out this list of 11 delicious rainbow treats, eats and drinks perfect for Pride Month:
- La Sicilia - Pride Cookie and Macaron
- Shake Shack - Rainbow Pride Shake
- PattyCakes Bakery - Pride Cupcake
- Creamistry - Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Sandwich
- Sprinkles - Rainbow Layer Cake and Pride Sprinkle Cupcake
- El Bolillo Bakery - Unicorn Concha
- The Brooklyn Cafe - Rainbow Bagel
- Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe - Unicorn Cake
- Barnaby's - Rainbow Layer Cake
- Red Circle Ice Cream - Rainbow Churro Daddy
- Three Brothers Bakery - Rainbow Cake
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!