Celebrate Pride Month with these rainbow treats and eats

HOUSTON, Texas -- June marks a month-long celebration for the LGBTQ community.

Check out this list of 11 delicious rainbow treats, eats and drinks perfect for Pride Month:

  • La Sicilia - Pride Cookie and Macaron
  • Shake Shack - Rainbow Pride Shake
  • PattyCakes Bakery - Pride Cupcake
  • Creamistry - Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Sprinkles - Rainbow Layer Cake and Pride Sprinkle Cupcake
  • El Bolillo Bakery - Unicorn Concha
  • The Brooklyn Cafe - Rainbow Bagel
  • Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe - Unicorn Cake
  • Barnaby's - Rainbow Layer Cake
  • Red Circle Ice Cream - Rainbow Churro Daddy
  • Three Brothers Bakery - Rainbow Cake


