Celebrate Pride Month with these rainbow treats and eats

La Sicilia - Pride Cookie and Macaron

Pride Cookie and Macaron Shake Shack - Rainbow Pride Shake

Rainbow Pride Shake PattyCakes Bakery - Pride Cupcake

Pride Cupcake Creamistry - Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Sandwich

Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream Sandwich Sprinkles - Rainbow Layer Cake and Pride Sprinkle Cupcake

Rainbow Layer Cake and Pride Sprinkle Cupcake El Bolillo Bakery - Unicorn Concha

Unicorn Concha The Brooklyn Cafe - Rainbow Bagel

Rainbow Bagel Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe - Unicorn Cake

Unicorn Cake Barnaby's - Rainbow Layer Cake

Rainbow Layer Cake Red Circle Ice Cream - Rainbow Churro Daddy

Rainbow Churro Daddy Three Brothers Bakery - Rainbow Cake

HOUSTON, Texas -- June marks a month-long celebration for the LGBTQ community.Check out this list of 11 delicious rainbow treats, eats and drinks perfect for Pride Month: