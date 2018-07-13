FOOD & DRINK

More than 100 sick after possible parasite in McDonald's salads

EMBED </>More Videos

The Illinois and Iowa health departments are investigating outbreaks of a parasite that causes intestinal illness and might be linked to McDonald's salads. (WTVD)

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois --
Health officials in Illinois and Iowa are investigating an increase in people becoming sick from a parasite that causes intestinal illness.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said in a news release Thursday that it has received confirmation of about 90 cases of cyclosporiasis, which is caused by the Cyclospora parasite. The Iowa Department of Public Health, in its own release, said it has identified 15 cases linked to the same illness and parasite.

Both departments say there appears to be a link to consumption of McDonald's salads. The departments say McDonald's is also investigating and has been fully cooperating with state health officials, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration.

The Illinois cases date back to mid-May and the Iowa ones to late June.

People can become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with the microscopic parasite.

The most common symptom is watery diarrhea. Other symptoms could include appetite and weight loss, intestinal pain, nausea and fatigue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood poisoningparasitehealthmcdonald'ssaladu.s. & worldIllinoisIowa
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Chicken fried dog brings out the best in Texas goodness
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News