Take your out-of-town guests to these Houston restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas -- The holiday season has arrived, which means lots of entertaining out-of-town visitors. Cooking for a crowd gets old fast. Why not take them to a restaurant instead?
CultureMap's inaugural Top 100 list of Houston's best restaurants represents a good starting point for deciding where to eat. Clearly, any of them would make a good choice depending on each group's cravings.
Consider these 10 restaurants as a starting point for a conversation. They include establishments that have been featured on TV, restaurants owned by James Beard Award winners, and a couple of bona fide Houston classics. Collectively, they take great care of Houstonians every day and will do the same for visitors.
To read more of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
