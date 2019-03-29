1/2 The Guilt makes Greater Uptown debut, with burgers and more

A new halal spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2721 Chimney Rock Road in Greater Uptown, the new arrival is called 1/2 The Guilt.
This organic eatery sources all its 100-percent grass-fed beef, free-range chicken and produce from the owner's farm near Hempstead, Texas. It serves burgers, chicken, salads, sides and more.
Try the L.A. Burger with guacamole, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and house sauce, as well as the sweet potato fries and the Beyond Vegan Burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and house sauce. (Here's the rest of the menu.)
The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Saad F. wrote, "The patty on the house burger was the perfect portion and so juicy. Squeezed in a potato bread, this burger was gone in four bites. Sweet potato fries melted in my mouth. Their falafel is legit and the place carries pickle jars too."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. 1/2 The Guilt is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
