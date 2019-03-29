Food & Drink

1/2 The Guilt makes Greater Uptown debut, with burgers and more

Photo: 1/2 The Guilt/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new halal spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2721 Chimney Rock Road in Greater Uptown, the new arrival is called 1/2 The Guilt.

This organic eatery sources all its 100-percent grass-fed beef, free-range chicken and produce from the owner's farm near Hempstead, Texas. It serves burgers, chicken, salads, sides and more.

Try the L.A. Burger with guacamole, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and house sauce, as well as the sweet potato fries and the Beyond Vegan Burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and house sauce. (Here's the rest of the menu.)

The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Saad F. wrote, "The patty on the house burger was the perfect portion and so juicy. Squeezed in a potato bread, this burger was gone in four bites. Sweet potato fries melted in my mouth. Their falafel is legit and the place carries pickle jars too."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. 1/2 The Guilt is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhoodline
TOP STORIES
Killer on the loose after woman found dead at body shop
UH Cougars fall to Kentucky Wildcats 62-58
Woman killed when fire erupts inside East End home
Monkeys ride on dogs in epic Galveston race
Jury seated in trial of teen accused of killing his parents
Disturbing details in 8-year-old's 'torture murder': Documents
Student goes viral after applying to wrong college
Show More
Whataburger's best teams compete in WhataGames
Family of man beaten to death seeks help finding attacker
I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River closed 2 more months
Do not eat fish from ship channel or San Jacinto River: Officials
Massive clean-up operation continues in ship channel
More TOP STORIES News