New ice cream shop brings boozy treats to the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for more than just your ordinary ice cream, you may want to check out this new ice cream shop in the Heights.

Jeni's Ice Cream Shop, which was founded in 2012, opened its second location in Texas on 19th Street this week.

The shop allows its customers to choose from a variety of flavors including boozy eggnog, darkest chocolate, sweet cream biscuits and peach jam.

Jeni's will be hosting a grand opening party on Thursday at 7 p.m., which will include free ice cream and swag bags for the first 50 customers.

