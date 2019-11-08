abc13 plus kingwood

Kingwood Meat Market steals hearts with homemade tacos

By
KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Kingwood Meat Market owner and butcher, Eduardo Garza and his family have cut and sold meat for generations.

Garza wanted to bring something different to the Kingwood community, and share with locals his family's homemade recipes.



"I wanted everyone to have a homemade tortilla taste," said Garza. "We make stuff that you cannot find around here from chicharon, carne guisada, barbacoa, and traditional beef and fajita tacos."

Not only is Kingwood Meat Market the spot to find freshly cut beef, but it has quickly built a reputation as the best tacos in town.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkkingwoodlunchfoodabc13 plusabc13 plus kingwoodtacossteakbreakfastchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS KINGWOOD
Aerospace program students building rockets and fueling career
"Santa Claus" goes home for Christmas after heart transplant
Kingwood pizza shop offers free food to flood victims
Josh Reddick surprises Kingwood HS baseball team with new unis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who claimed self-defense in Galleria stabbing found not guilty
Man sentenced in wife's murder despite 'Sleepwalking defense'
Transgender activist Nikki Araguz-Lloyd found dead in home
Judge charged after allegedly spending campaign money on mortgage
Expect delays near the Galleria this weekend
Grand Parkway tolls increasing at start of 2020
Travis Scott releases star-studded ASTROWORLD Festival lineup
Show More
Feral hogs tearing up yards in League City neighborhood
Sunnier, warmer weather is on the way for the weekend
Can you help? Firefighter's son needs white blood cell donor
3 things you can do this weekend that promise a good time
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting during robbery in NW Houston
More TOP STORIES News