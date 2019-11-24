New downtown restaurant serves $400 fajitas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5519088" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here are the top five restaurants in Houston, by CultureMap

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --, an upscale restaurant based in Denver, is expanding to Houston and the owners are making sure to infuse plenty of Texas in their menu."Taking in the vibes, seeing what people like," said chef and owner, Troy Guard. "The creativity, the soul of this community."Guard has been making trips for the past four years to get a feel for Houston.They're now open for business at One Allen Center downtown.An item most are talking about that is exclusive to the Texas restaurant- the Millionaire Fajitas."There are handmade tortillas with gold leaves in them," Guard said, adding they also include pounds of beef and a feast of sides, including enchiladas.They also come with a big price tag."They're $400. They're worth every penny," he said.Guard has been working 16 hour days, six days a week to get Guard and Grace up and running. He says his family has fallen for Houston so much, they've even bought a home here."What's really special about Houston is the people. I know that sounds cliché, everywhere has great people in different cities. But we've really taken a liking," said Guard.If gold-flecked tortillas aren't your thing, they have plenty of steaks and other delicacies for lunch and dinner.