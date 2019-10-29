$1 beer, free burger, and more during Astros World Series run

Thin & Rich Cookies offers one-of-a-kind decorated Astros cookies.

Fuzzy's Pizza Katy offers its Chicago stuffed crust pizza - Astros edition.

Crave Cupcakes offers Astros-themed cupcakes.

Astros cookies are available at Phoenicia Deli (downtown).

If cocktails are what you're looking for, try the Clutch City Crush at La Grange.

Astros funfetti cupcakes are a unique creation from Ooh La La Dessert Boutique.

Over at Beaver's, we're told they have a "dam good" beverage known as the Astro Freeze Out.

It's 'Allez, Astros' at Macaron by Patisse. You don't have to say that to get game day macarons, but it has a certain ring to it, n'est-ce pas?

River Oaks Donuts wants you, yes, YOU, to be the office hero. Chances are you will be if you bring in some Astros-themed donuts to work complete with sprinkles and the jersey numbers of the hometown team.

Astros World Series gingerbread cookies are available at Dessert Gallery 1995, and they're almost too cute to eat. Almost.

If Astros bagels are the breakfast of champions, don't walk, run the bases to New York Deli & Coffee Shop.

Interested in a #TakeItBack Tini from Present Company? It'll make any win go down even smoother with its mix of 8th Wonder Vodka, ginger, orange juice, lemon juice and vanilla foam.

Want to start your game day with some great food? Bernie's Burger Bus is having a special on their hot dogs, it's buy one get one for $2. You can also try the Roc The Gauc Dog, which is a bacon wrapped 44 farms hot dog topped with guacamole.

Brennan's of Houstonoffers $7 drink and food specials during the game. Try the duck fat chili and cheese fries, if you dare.

If you're ready to splurge, try the Break the Bank Frank at B&B Butchers for $124. The Texas waygu hot dog is topped with main lobster, truffle butter and 24 karat edible gold flakes.

If the Astros hit a homerun, you get a free shake at The Burger Joint.

At Pour Behavior, they offer a free cinnamon bun every time the Astros hit a homerun.

Griff's Irish Pub offers free Jello shots every time the Astros hit a homerun.

Want beer for just $1? Head over to Dish Society for a Karback Crawford Bock beer for just a buck whenever the Astros hit a homerun.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros donuts? Check.Astros sandwiches? There are plenty to go around.Astros specialty pizzas? As much as you can stuff.Astros-themed cocktails? Of course.Here's a short list of some of the offerings we found:Finally, here are a few of the "If this, then that" deals around town. You'll need to be a patron in the establishment during the game to get in on these offerings: