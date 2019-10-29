Houston Astros

$1 beer, free burger, and more during Astros World Series run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros donuts? Check.

Astros sandwiches? There are plenty to go around.

Astros specialty pizzas? As much as you can stuff.

Astros-themed cocktails? Of course.

Here's a short list of some of the offerings we found:

  • Fuzzy's Pizza Katy offers its Chicago stuffed crust pizza - Astros edition.
  • Crave Cupcakes offers Astros-themed cupcakes.
  • Astros cookies are available at Phoenicia Deli (downtown).
  • If cocktails are what you're looking for, try the Clutch City Crush at La Grange.
  • Astros funfetti cupcakes are a unique creation from Ooh La La Dessert Boutique.
  • Over at Beaver's, we're told they have a "dam good" beverage known as the Astro Freeze Out.
  • It's 'Allez, Astros' at Macaron by Patisse. You don't have to say that to get game day macarons, but it has a certain ring to it, n'est-ce pas?
  • River Oaks Donuts wants you, yes, YOU, to be the office hero. Chances are you will be if you bring in some Astros-themed donuts to work complete with sprinkles and the jersey numbers of the hometown team.
  • Astros World Series gingerbread cookies are available at Dessert Gallery 1995, and they're almost too cute to eat. Almost.
  • If Astros bagels are the breakfast of champions, don't walk, run the bases to New York Deli & Coffee Shop.
  • Interested in a #TakeItBack Tini from Present Company? It'll make any win go down even smoother with its mix of 8th Wonder Vodka, ginger, orange juice, lemon juice and vanilla foam.
  • Want to start your game day with some great food? Bernie's Burger Bus is having a special on their hot dogs, it's buy one get one for $2. You can also try the Roc The Gauc Dog, which is a bacon wrapped 44 farms hot dog topped with guacamole.
  • Brennan's of Houstonoffers $7 drink and food specials during the game. Try the duck fat chili and cheese fries, if you dare.
  • If you're ready to splurge, try the Break the Bank Frank at B&B Butchers for $124. The Texas waygu hot dog is topped with main lobster, truffle butter and 24 karat edible gold flakes.








    • RELATED: What you missed after the game as the Astros celebrated win with their families

    Finally, here are a few of the "If this, then that" deals around town. You'll need to be a patron in the establishment during the game to get in on these offerings:

  • If the Astros hit a homerun, you get a free shake at The Burger Joint.
  • At Pour Behavior, they offer a free cinnamon bun every time the Astros hit a homerun.
  • Griff's Irish Pub offers free Jello shots every time the Astros hit a homerun.
  • Want beer for just $1? Head over to Dish Society for a Karback Crawford Bock beer for just a buck whenever the Astros hit a homerun.


