Food truck sexual assault part of larger 2-hour crime spree: HPD

Investigators say the two men started at Tire World off the South Loop and Almeda. They threatened two employees with long guns. One of them appeared to have a silencer attachment.
The manager Robert Moore said the men did not get any money from the business that does not deal in cash.
"We really need these guys caught. I don't want to make any threats. I don't want to say anything that's inappropriate, but you know, go get a job or do something with your life because you may not be fortunate the next time," said Moore.
Police said the suspects then targeted a family of four as they parked their car at the Bristol Court Apartments off South Course Drive.
"One man comes out running with a gun, pointing at my dad," said a 15-year-old who asked to remain anonymous. "They threw my sister on the ground and my dad."
The duo stole cellphones, purses, wallets and cash from the family.
Investigators said they ended their crimes that night by robbing a food truck off Fondren near 59.
Inside the truck, the suspects terrorized four female employees.
Police say one of the suspects focused on the cash register while the other focused on the women.
"They came through the back door with two big guns and they told us to get on the floor," one victim told ABC13. "They started frisking the girls, taking away necklaces, rings, earrings, they took my earrings. They pointed the gun at us, asking for money."
She said the man wearing a ski mask sexually assaulted each woman as he searched them for money.
"I was scared, very scared, scared to die," she said.
Police described both men as black, weighing 170 pounds and standing at 6'. One of the men was wearing silver clothing and a ski mask, while the other man wore black clothing and a black ski mask.
They were driving a silver or light champagne colored older model mini-van.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the men's arrest. You can make an anonymous tip by calling 713-222-TIPS or online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
