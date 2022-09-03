'Cameras help': Food truck owner relieved as suspect arrested 1 week after armed robbery attempt

Fast food, faster arrest. In the hours after HPD identified a man whom taco truck workers say terrorized their coaches, police were able to put that person in handcuffs.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Security camera footage captured the scary moments when an armed man barged into a taco truck and demanded money from an employee with a gun to their face, an incident the owner won't forget.

"It's been very hard for her," Rolando Hernandez, owner of El De Barbacoa, said. "She's scared. She's even scared to go to her house. She's scared to drive at night. She's terrified."

The ordeal happened at the El De La Barbacoa food truck in north Houston. Officers say the same suspect has ties to at least a dozen more food truck robberies in the area.

"It was a lot of anxiety," Hernandez said. "A lot of paranoia. Every car that would pull up, a bunch of customers, every car was looking at the car to see if someone would come out. It was just a lot."

Fear is now relief, and it didn't take long. On Friday, the Houston Police Department identified Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio, 21, as the suspect.

Less than two hours later, he was arrested, and Hernandez believes he knows why.

"Invest in video cameras, especially in 4K, so that you can get a clear picture of the guy's face, and that helps a lot," Hernandez said.

Benavides-Cornelio faces three aggravated robberies with deadly weapon charges, with more counts expected to come.

The incident prompted Hernandez to hire security and install more lights.

Despite the added expense and having $400 stolen, the owner had this message for the suspect.

"I just wish him the best," Hernandez said. "I hope he rethinks the things he's doing and looks for God, man."

