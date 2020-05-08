Food truck stolen from NW Houston as owners struggle through coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two suspects who stole a food truck trailer from Chef Units in northwest Houston.

"It's weird how they just knew exactly what they were doing," said Chef Units founder Marco Novo.

Novo said the suspects broke into their gated lot, backed a truck in, hitched the trailer onto the truck and then drove off.

The owner said the trailer was supposed to be picked up by a client this weekend.

Novo told ABC13 that his businesses has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It has been a tough couple of months, and this is the cherry on the cake," Novo said.

The company is thinking of everything they can in order to get the trailer back.

"Everybody is trying to look forward, but it's definitely something that hurts," Novo said.
Novo is hopeful someone will recognize the trailer and the suspects will be caught.

"I don't have much to say to those people. I understand crime is going up and people are probably doing what they can to survive, but it's just not right to do that," Novo said.

