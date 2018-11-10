HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --School officials are investigating after a food fight broke out at a Houston Whataburger between what some witnesses are saying were Clear Lake and Clear Brook high school students.
The incident was caught on video on Friday.
Brook lost and destroyed whataburger. 🤦🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/DO4Em3fxAX— Caleb Johnson (@TheCalebJohns0n) November 10, 2018
"Brook lost and destroyed Whataburger," Caleb Johnson, a Clear Lake student, tweeted.
Clear Creek ISD released the following statement:
"We are investigating and will take the appropriate disciplinary action for those involved."