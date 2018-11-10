Food fight at Whataburger possibly between students at rival high schools caught on video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
School officials are investigating after a food fight broke out at a Houston Whataburger between what some witnesses are saying were Clear Lake and Clear Brook high school students.

The incident was caught on video on Friday.

"Brook lost and destroyed Whataburger," Caleb Johnson, a Clear Lake student, tweeted.

Clear Creek ISD released the following statement:

"We are investigating and will take the appropriate disciplinary action for those involved."
