Thank You for Supporting ABC13's Share Your Holidays

While the Houston Food Bank is still counting donations, 41,811 lbs. of food have been tallied along with $188,521 in monetary donations. Your giving to ABC13's 40th Share Your Holidays food drive has so far createdfor the less fortunate in our community. Because of you support and donations countless Houston faimiles will have food for the holidays, but there are still many more in need. You can still help your community by donating today - December 30!English: 713-547-8692Spanish: 713-547-8693