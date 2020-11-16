share your holidays

ABC13's Share Your Holidays 2020

Share Your Holidays
Once again, it's time to make the season brighter for those in need. Many families in the community are forced to choose between feeding their children and paying rent. ABC13 and The Houston Food bank along with CITGO, the Greater Houston Honda Dealers, Kalahari Resrts and Exclusive Furniture have teamed up to help these families with ABC13 Share Your Holidays! Donate now through December 4th by bringing non-perishable food items to a collection site listed below. Click Here for a list of most needed items.

ABC13 and The Houston Food Bank want you to feel safe and comfortable while giving this season. You can Text "ABC13" to 41444 to Donate Today -or- Give Online Here.

A Live Drive Event will be hosted at The Houston Food Bank (535 Portwall St.) on Dacember 4th from 6am-6pm!
Help families in need this seaon with ABC13 Share Your Holidays!



Call the Share Your Holidays Phone Bank to request a holiday food box:
English: 713-547-8692
Spanish: 713-547-8693

Katy
Maud Smith Marks Library
1815 Westgreen Blvd.
Katy, Texas 77450

Harris County ESD No. 48
21201 Morton Road
Katy, Texas 77449

Pearland
Pearland Neighborhood Center
2335 N. Texas Avenue
Pearland, Texas 77581

Spring
Spring Fire Department Administration Building
656 E. Louetta Road
Spring, TX 77373

Spring Fire Department Station 70
22306 Springwoods Village Parkway
Spring, TX 77389

Spring Fire Department Station 71
646 E. Louetta Road
Spring, TX 77373

Spring Fire Department Station 72

23000 Northcrest Drive
Spring, TX 77389

Spring Fire Department Station 73
4923 Treaschwig Road
Spring, TX 77373

Spring Fire Department Station 74
23803 Aldine Westfield Road
Spring, TX 77373

Spring Fire Department Station 75
3975 FM 2920
Spring, TX 77388

Spring Fire Department Station 76
8407 London Way Drive
Spring, TX 77389

Spring Fire Department Station 77
2900 Cypresswood Drive
Spring, TX 77388

Spring Fire Department Station 78
1225 Booker Road
Spring, TX 77373

Baytown
Fire and Rescue Station No. 1
4723 Garth Rd.
Baytown, Texas 77521-2137
Galveston
Galveston Ball High School
4115 Avenue O
Galveston, Texas 77550

Sugar Land
Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center
1700 First Colony Boulevard
Sugar Land, Texas 77479

Phone Bank Numbers
Phone Bank Hours
Monday, December 3 - Thursday, December 6
7:45 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday, December 7
5:45 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 8
7:45 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
