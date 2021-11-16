ABC13's Share Your Holidays 2021

It's time to make the season brighter for those in need. Many families in the community are forced to choose between feeding their children and paying rent. ABC13 and The Houston Foodbank along with CITGO, Greater Houston Honda Dealers, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions and Exclusive Furniture have teamed up to help these families with ABC13 Share Your Holidays! Donate now through December 1st by bringing non-perishable food items to a collection site listed below. Click Here for a list of most needed items.
ABC13 and The Houston Food Bank want you to feel safe and comfortable while giving this season. You can Text "ABC13" to 41444 to Donate Today -or- Give Online Here.
The Live Drive will be hosted at The Houston Food Bank (535 Portwall St.) on December 1st from 6am-6pm!
If you are in need this season please contact the Houston Food Bank:
English: 713-547-8692
Spanish: 713-547-8693
2021 Share Your Holidays Donation Drop-Off Locations
Aldine Fire Department
- Station 11 - 1009 Aldine Bender, Houston
- Station 21 - 2301 Humble Westfield, Houston
- Station 31 - 20440 Imperial Valley Dr., Houston
- Station 41 - 2850 Farrell Rd., Houston
Atascocita Fire Department
18425 Timber Forest Dr., Humble
Accepting donations Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Baytown Fire Department
- Station 1 - 4723 Garth Rd., Baytown
- Station 2 - 2323 Market St., Baytown
- Station 3 - 3311 Massey Tompkins, Baytown
- Station 4 - 910 E. Fayle St., Baytown
- Station 5 - 7722 Bayway Dr., Baytown
- Station 6 - 10166 Pinehurst Dr., Baytown
- Station 7 - 7215 Eastpoint Blvd., Baytown
Community Volunteer Fire Department
Station 91 16003 Bellaire Blvd Houston 77083
Station 92 13802 Canyon Hill St Houston 77083
Station 93 20304 FM 1093 Richmond 77407
Station 94 16005 Bellaire Blvd 77083
Everlee Apartments
23902 Kuykendahl Rd., Spring, TX 77389
Accepting donations during business hours
Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector's Offices
- Richmond (Main Office) - 1317 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond
- Four Corners Multipurpose Center - 15710 Old Richmond Rd., Sugar Land
- Katy Branch (North Annex) - 22333 Grand Corner Dr., Katy
- Kitty Hollow Park -
- Missouri City Annex Branch - 307 Texas Parkway, Ste 113, Missouri City
- Sugar Land - 12550 Emily Court, Ste 100, Sugar Land
Other Fort Bend County Locations
- Aling's Chinese Bistro, 6542 U.S. 90 Alt, Sugar Land - Noon to 9:30 p.m.
- Four Corners Multipurpose Center - 15710 Old Richmond Rd., Sugar Land
- Kitty Hollow Park - 9555 Hwy 6 South, Missouri City
- Jones Creek Ranch Park - 7714 FM 359 Rd., Richmond
- Landmark Gym - 100 Louisiana St., Missouri City
Katy Locations
- Katy Christian Ministries, 5504 First St., Katy
- Maud Marks Library - Harris County Public Library, 1815 Westgreen Blvd., Katy
Klein Collins High School JROTC
20811 Ella Blvd., Spring, Texas 77389
Accepting donations during school hours only
Klein Volunteer Fire Department
- Administration Building - 8681 Louetta Rd., Spring
- Station 1 - 18337 Stuebner-Airline Rd., Spring
- Station 5 - 8230 Boudreaux Rd., Tomball
- Station 6 - 18822 N. Eldridge Pkwy., Tomball
- Station 7 - 19302 T.C. Jester Blvd. Spring, TX 77379
These Klein VFD locations will accept donations beginning Nov. 15:
- Station 2 - 14640 Gladebrook Dr., Houston
- Station 3 - 9755 Landry Blvd., Houston
- Station 4 - 16810 Squyres Rd, Spring
- Station 8 - 9600 Crescent Clover Dr., Spring
Old Town Spring - During Business Hours
- A Needle and Thread, 315 Gentry St., C2
- Bohemian Attic LLC, 310 Main St.
- Creations Market and Workshop, 311 Main St.
- Feign Boutique, 204 Main St.
- Hemplication Face & Body, 26411 Preston Ave.
- Jj's Closet 322 Gentry St., A
- Lynn's Table, 307 Gentry St.
- Martha Gene Boutique, 317 Gentry St., D1A
- Popps, 214 Midway St.
- Skye Light Art Studio, 318 Main St., G
- The Fellow Cavern, 123 Midway St., B
- The Junk Between Us, 26408 Preston Ave.
- The Teacher Creature Store, 315 Gentry St., A1
- Thomas Kinkade at PTL Gallery, 318 Main St., A
Spring Fire Department
Fire stations are open 24/7, but crews could be on call. Thank you for your patience!
- Spring Fire Department Administration, 656. E. Louetta, Spring (Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Station 70 - 22306 Springwoods Village Pkwy., Spring
- Station 71 - 646 E. Louetta Rd., Spring
- Station 72 -23000 Northcrest Dr., Spring
- Station 73 - 4923 Treaschwig Rd., Spring
- Station 74 - 23803 Aldine Westfield Rd., Spring
- Station 75 - 3975 FM 2920, Spring
- Station 76 - 8407 London Way Dr., Spring
- Station 77, 2900 Cypresswood Dr., Spring
- Station 78 - 1225 Booker Rd., Spring
Sugar Land Fire Department - Stuff a Truck Event
Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Walmart, 345 Hwy 6, Sugar Land
Join Us LIVE for ABC13's Share Your Holidays Food Drive
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Houston Food Bank
535 Portwall, Houston, TX 77029
6 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Baytown Fire Department - Station 1
4723 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521
Galveston - Ball High School
4115 Avenue O, Galveston, TX 77550
Katy - Harris County Emergency Services District No. 48
Fire Station No. 1
24127 Western Centre Dr., Katy, Texas 77494
Richmond/Rosenberg - VFW Hall #3909
1903 1st Street (Hwy 36)
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Sugar Land - Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center
1700 First Colony Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Spring - Ismaili Jamatkhana
24525 Community Center Dr, Spring, TX 77389
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.