Clear Creek ISD senior on a mission to help neighbors in need

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- While many workers in our area have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a high school student in League City is inspiring others to give hope in a time when it's needed most.

What started as a class project for Isaiah Tunello has turned into a spirited effort to prepare families for the holidays, with help from the Air National Guard.

Together with the 272nd Engineering Installation Squadron at Ellington Air Force Base, Tunello organized a donation drive to help needy families at Campbell Elementary and Brookside Intermediate.

For many students, the weekend can be a time to decompress after juggling classwork and other family responsibilities.

But for the second Saturday in a row, Tunello and volunteers will be at Veterans Memorial Stadium, collecting canned goods, drink items, PPE and personal hygiene items.

"Especially during these difficult times with COVID, these families don't necessarily have a lot of budget and a lot of money to afford some of these things," Tunello told ABC13. "Those tend to be quite expensive, and so for my donation drive, I want to help those families have the opportunity to receive those resources."

Tunello says all donations that aren't used to serve Clear Creek ISD students and their families will go on to benefit senior living facilities and the Galveston County Food Bank.

Donations will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2305 E. Main Street, in League City.

For more information, you can visit the 272 HTX IT Donation Drive website.
