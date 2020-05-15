HISD cancels mass food distribution event at NRG on Saturday due to weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The scheduled food distribution event that was planned for Saturday has been canceled due to the possibility of severe weather on Saturday.The Houston Independent School District and Houston Food Bank will reschedule the mass community food distribution to Monday, May 18, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the NRG Yellow Lot.Families may also continue to visit HISD's regular, weekday food distribution sites next week. Each site can distribute up to 500 bags, or 15,000 pounds of food, per day.As families arrive, Nutrition Services staff will minimize contact by filling out the required Emergency Food Assistance Program forms for families and placing food in their vehicle trunks.Participants who walk to the sites also must adhere to social distancing requirements.Interim Superintendent Granita Lathan said the school district so far has distributed 5.2 million pounds of food to more than 125,000 households.