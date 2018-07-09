Food court fight causes scare at Calif. mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Witness video from the Ontario Mills Mall shows a group of men getting into a confrontation in front of stores and then continuing the fight at the food court.

By
ONTARIO, Calif. --
A fight in a mall food court where someone used a Taser caused a scare Saturday night.

Authorities said the fight happened in the food court of Ontario Mills Mall in Ontario, California. One of the people involved used a Taser during the scuffle. The sound of the Taser scared bystanders, who then thought a shooting happened and panicked.


Witness video of the fight shows a group of men getting into a confrontation in front of stores and then continuing the fight at the food court.

During both scuffles, the sound of a Taser echoes in the mall and people begin to scream.

In the chaos to flee the scene, one person was injured after being trampled by the crowd, authorities said.

The news spread to the connecting AMC theater and one worker said he heard people screaming about a shooter.

"There was a mob of people running out, screaming. You could hear them from inside. Then all of the sudden like seconds later, people inside the theaters started yelling and running. We heard active shooter being thrown around," Zach Miniskey said.



The mall was evacuated as a precaution as authorities conducted a search through the property for the people involved in the fight. They were not found during the search.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fighttasermallevacuationsearchcaught on videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News