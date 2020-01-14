Fog may have caused woman to crash car into lake in Fort Bend County

A woman is in critical condition after authorities say the fog may have caused her to crash her car into a lake in Fort Bend County.

It happened in the Riverstone area, where deputies say witnesses called 911. According to dispatch audio, the bystanders also reported the woman was screaming.

When deputies and the Missouri City Fire Department arrived, they found the woman's car underwater.

Authorities believe the fog may have caused the woman to crash.



"It's quite possible with the fog," Sgt. Danny Beckworth with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said. "We did learn she works nearby and just started. It might have been the fact that she turned somewhere and she didn't realize where she was."

A dive team was called out to the scene to recover the woman's car and to check if any other passengers were inside. The woman was the only person in the car and an investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countysugar landcar crashwater rescuecrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damp roads and dense fog for the morning drive
8th grader's quick thinking helped save classmate's life
Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
Show More
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
Teacher accused of mistreating child with special needs
Project to move I-45 being called 1 of nation's most wasteful
Teen brutally beaten in robbery over cell phone: Family
Sex assault victim found naked and beaten: Neighbors
More TOP STORIES News