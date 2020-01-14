Fog may have caused woman to crash car into lake in Fort Bend County

FOG NEAR YOU? A woman drove into a lake in Fort Bend Co neighborhood and deputies say the thick overnight fog may be to blame. #abc13 https://t.co/REWXqRKogD pic.twitter.com/uCsNF9P8jQ — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 14, 2020

A woman is in critical condition after authorities say the fog may have caused her to crash her car into a lake in Fort Bend County.It happened in the Riverstone area, where deputies say witnesses called 911. According to dispatch audio, the bystanders also reported the woman was screaming.When deputies and the Missouri City Fire Department arrived, they found the woman's car underwater.Authorities believe the fog may have caused the woman to crash."It's quite possible with the fog," Sgt. Danny Beckworth with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said. "We did learn she works nearby and just started. It might have been the fact that she turned somewhere and she didn't realize where she was."A dive team was called out to the scene to recover the woman's car and to check if any other passengers were inside. The woman was the only person in the car and an investigation is ongoing.