15-year-old boy shot in leg outside NW Harris County nightclub

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen was wounded outside a northwest Harris County nightclub overnight after someone fired shots into a crowd gathered in the parking lot, deputies said.It happened on FM 1960 and Red Oak.The 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was assisted by deputies who applied a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The boy was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.No one else was hit in the shooting that left at least 26 shell casings in the parking lot.The crowd ran for cover when the shots rang out, and the shooter fled the scene, deputies said.