Flying metal bar stops just inches from child

Flying metal bar narrowly misses baby

VERMONT (KTRK) --
It was a close call for a family in Vermont after a steel bar flew into their car, just inches away from hitting their 1-year-old.

New photos show where the bar went through the baby's seat while the family was driving on the interstate.

The family says they were driving ahead of a pickup truck when the truck was forced to brake.

A steel bar on the truck's roof slid forward and flew through the car, landing in the child's safety seat.

The baby wasn't injured, but the truck driver was ticketed for an unsecured load.
