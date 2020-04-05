Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's 19-year-old daughter was arrested in Cypress after allegedly stabbing a woman.Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to a disturbance in the 15000 block of Cathedral Falls Drive around 7 p.m. on Friday.Deputies say 19-year-old Iyanna Mayweather got into a fight with another woman and allegedly stabbed her several times in the arm.Deputies said the argument started out verbally and quickly escalated to a physical fight.The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Iyanna was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She's expected to appear back in court on April 6.