Houston police needs your help finding man last seen Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Dept. needs your help finding a missing 87-year-old man with dementia.Floyd Baldwin was last seen Aug. 14 in the 5000 block of Southwind St. on Houston's south side, according to HPD.Baldwin was believed to be in a gold or tan four-door Toyota Camry hybrid Solara with Texas licence plate GSD-3093.He has dementia and takes Memantine medication, HPD said.Baldwin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.If you have information on Baldwin's whereabouts, call the Houston Police Dept. Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.