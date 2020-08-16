missing teenager

Houston police needs your help finding man last seen Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Dept. needs your help finding a missing 87-year-old man with dementia.

Floyd Baldwin was last seen Aug. 14 in the 5000 block of Southwind St. on Houston's south side, according to HPD.

Baldwin was believed to be in a gold or tan four-door Toyota Camry hybrid Solara with Texas licence plate GSD-3093.

He has dementia and takes Memantine medication, HPD said.

Baldwin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

If you have information on Baldwin's whereabouts, call the Houston Police Dept. Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countymissing boyharris county sheriffs officemissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING TEENAGER
Teens drown after jumping into river trying to save 5-year-old
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM: Local teen missing nearly 2 months
15-year-old from Sugar Land area missing for a week
Teen missing from Seabrook home for over a week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
Here's a recap of the news you need for Sunday, August 16
Heat Advisory continues, cool front approaches
2 women stabbed during NW Harris County home invasion
'Wall of Love' goes up with free supplies for the homeless
Community leader Rabbi Sam Karff dies at age 88
Pres. Trump's brother dies in New York hospital
Show More
Police arrest owners over Friendswood bar inspection
Vanessa Guillen's family says goodbye at private service
Teenage mom shot to death, child's father charged
Officials blame coding errors for COVID-19 testing data issues
Vanessa Guillen memorial: Most touching moments
More TOP STORIES News