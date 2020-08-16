Houston police needs your help finding man last seen Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Dept. needs your help finding a missing 87-year-old man with dementia.
Floyd Baldwin was last seen Aug. 14 in the 5000 block of Southwind St. on Houston's south side, according to HPD.
Baldwin was believed to be in a gold or tan four-door Toyota Camry hybrid Solara with Texas licence plate GSD-3093.
He has dementia and takes Memantine medication, HPD said.
Baldwin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
If you have information on Baldwin's whereabouts, call the Houston Police Dept. Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.
