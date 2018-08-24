EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4043146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver taken into custody following chase

Reporter Marla Carter was there when a woman started driving the wrong way down the Eastex Freeway feeder road during a wild chase.

Troopers nearly stop driver near Highway 59

A woman who led law enforcement on a wild two-county chase in her Volvo is facing multiple charges.Alicja Kaszubski, 58, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested in north Houston on Friday afternoon after refusing to stop for deputies in Chambers County.The chase lasted for more than 25 minutes, ending in the parking lot of a U-Haul business off the Eastex Freeway in Harris County.Authorities say Kaszubski appeared to be under the influence, but acknowledged she might also suffer from mental health issues."They're going to kill me! They want to kill me!" the suspect could be heard screaming after four officers pulled her out of her vehicle.At times, Chambers County deputies say Kaszubski was traveling at 15 miles per hour in the fast lane.The chase was brought to an end after deputies deployed spike strips on Highway 59, puncturing all the tires on her vehicle.In a last ditch effort to get away, Kaszubski went the wrong way down the Eastex Freeway feeder road, even using her turn signals, before being blocked in by multiple law enforcement vehicles in a store parking lot.A bystander, who was putting up an awning in this parking lot, said he was forced to jump out of the way when the woman's car came barreling toward him at a high rate of speed.He said it took four officers to get the woman out of her vehicle. Once out of the car, a deputy placed a blanket around her.Witnesses described the woman as appearing impaired and acting in a belligerent manner.Kaszubski is charged with evading, assault of a police officer and assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon after she drove her car at an officer who was attempting to stop her.