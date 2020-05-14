u.s. & world

Florida skydivers free fall after apparent parachute malfunction, land in yard

TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- Two skydivers in Florida were critically injured Wednesday after an apparent parachute malfunction, according to local authorities.

Police in Titusville, a town approximately 40 miles east of Orlando, said the two adult men had jumped together from a plane that had taken off from nearby Dunn Airport.

Eyewitness video showed the two men in a free fall, circling one another as they plummeted toward the ground. Police said the two men hit a tree and landed in the front yard of a home on Tennessee Street around 10:30 a.m. local time.



Both men were taken to the hospital via helicopter in critical condition. Their identities were not released.

Nobody on the ground was injured.
Man arrested after doorbell cam captures dog being choked
What does 'unmasking' someone in an intel report mean?
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog mix, coroner says
