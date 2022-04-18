death investigation

Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death

The report from outside engineers hired to help investigate the accident was released Monday.
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
EMBED <>More Videos

Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked

ORLANDO, Florida -- Sensors on a Florida amusement park ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in a 14-year-old boy not being properly secured before he slipped out and fell to his death, according to an initial report released Monday by outside engineers.

The average opening for restraints on the seats on the 430-foot (131-meter), free-fall amusement park ride located in the heart of Orlando's tourist district was 3.3 inches (8.3 centimeters). However, the opening of the restraint for the seat used by Tyre Sampson was as much as 7.1 inches (18 centimeters), and the one for another seat was 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters), according to the report commissioned by the Florida Department of Agriculture, which is investigating the accident.

VIDEO: Witness recounts moments after teen falls to his death from Florida amusement park ride
EMBED More News Videos

One man said he was standing in front of the ride the night of the teen's death and noticed the red flags.



Sampson was only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall (195 centimeters) and well over 300 pounds (136 kilograms) when he slipped out of his seat as the ride plunged to the ground at speeds of 75 mph (about 121 kph) or more.

An inspection of the seats showed that sensors used to activate safety lights on the two seats, indicating the harness safety restraints were in place, had been adjusted to allow for the wider openings. As the ride slowed down, Sampson slipped through a gap between the seat and safety harness, the report said.

"The cause of the subject accident was that Tyre Sampson was not properly secured in the seat primarily due to mis-adjustment of the harness proximity sensors," said the report from Quest Engineering and Failure Analysis, Inc.

The Orlando Free Fall ride, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty, didn't experience any electrical or mechanical failures, the report said.

The release of the report marks the initial phase of the investigation into the teen's death, and "we are far from done," Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said at a news conference in Orlando.

The report said there were many other "potential contributions" to the accident and that a full review of the ride's design and operations was needed.

RELATED: Who regulates amusement parks? Questions raised after boy's death

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaamusement rideteen killedu.s. & worlddeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
"Baby Doe" found in dumpster close to being identified
Parents push for answers in death initially thought to be suicide
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, murder case
Father accused in death of 3-month-old son held on $500K bond
TOP STORIES
Harris County DA's office defends grand jury in contract case
I-10 eastbound at McCarty remains blocked hours after deadly crash
Everything you need to know about the Astros' home opener
Pleasant start to week...moisture returns midweek
Need to stock up for weather emergencies? Sales tax holiday is coming
Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
Pedestrian struck by car in SW Houston, police say
Show More
Abortion training under threat for med students, residents
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
2nd suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old
Family's 30-year tradition revolves around Astros Opening Day
HPD seeks person of interest after man in wheelchair shot and killed
More TOP STORIES News