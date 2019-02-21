Florida mayor arrested for practicing medicine without a license

Florida mayor shoots at deputies before arrest for practicing medicine without a license

PORT RICHEY, Florida --
Authorities say a Florida mayor fired two shots at sheriff's deputies who raided his home to arrest him on allegations of practicing medicine without a license.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad fired at his deputies during an early morning raid Thursday.

He said Massad has a history of drug use, violence and threats and owns several guns, which is why deputies raided the home rather than make a routine arrest.

He said Massad fired after deputies announced their presence. They retreated and Massad soon surrendered.

State officials say the 68-year-old mayor was treating patients at his home even though he lost his physician's license in 1992.

It couldn't be immediately determined if Massad has an attorney. Port Richey is 40 miles north of Tampa.
