Texas man wanted for the murder of Dallas lawyer captured in Fort Lauderdale

In Texas, 61-year-old Steven Aubrey faces the possibility of the death penalty if he is convicted of capital murder.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida -- Authorities in Fort Lauderdale arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Dallas attorney on Thursday.

Steven Aubrey, 61, is held on a $2 million bond while awaiting extradition to Texas.

Aubrey is accused of burning his mother's attorney, Ira Tobolowsky, to death in May 2016.

Investigators say he was angry that the attorney wrote him out of his mother's will.

In Texas, he faces the possibility of the death penalty if he is convicted of capital murder.
