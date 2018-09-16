Death toll from hurricane-turned-tropical depression rises to 16

Former hurricane-turned-Tropical Storm Florence has claimed the lives of 14 people across the Carolinas.

The death toll attributed to Florence stands at 16, including 10 in North Carolina and four in South Carolina.

Michael Dalton Prince, 23, died Sunday after the truck he was riding in lost control on a flooded two-lane road in Georgetown County, South Carolina, said Coroner Kenny Johnson. The driver and another passenger escaped after the truck landed upside down in a flooded ditch.

Mark Carter King, 63, and Debra Collins, 61, of Rion of Loris, South Carolina, died of carbon monoxide poisoning from running a generator indoors, authorities said.

A husband and wife died in a Fayetteville, North Carolina, house fire Friday.

A mother and her 8-month-old child were killed when a massive tree crushed their brick house Friday in Wilmington, North Carolina.

An 81-year-old man died while trying to evacuate Wayne County, North Carolina, on Friday.

A 78-year-old man was electrocuted in the rain while trying to connect extension cords for a generator in Lenoir County, North Carolina.

A 77-year old man died after he went outside to check on his hunting dogs and was blown down by strong winds.

Three people died in Duplin County, North Carolina, because of flash flooding and swift water on roadways.

Amber Dawn Lee, 61, died late Friday when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree near the town of Union, South Carolina.

Authorities say the storm did not cause some other deaths that occurred during Florence in North Carolina: a woman who died of undetermined causes in a shelter, a woman who suffered a heart attack at home during the storm, and a couple whose apparent murder-suicide was investigated during hurricane conditions in Otway.
