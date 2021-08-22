Harris County Flood Control District receives nearly $250M for sediment removal

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the Harris County Flood Control District nearly $250 million in federal funds for sediment removal in eight watersheds, officials announced in an Aug. 9 news release.Sediment that was deposited during flooding from Hurricane Harvey will be removed from the Willow Creek, White Oak Bayou, Spring Creek, Little Cypress Creek, Greens Bayou, Cypress Creek, Barker Reservoir and Addicks Reservoir watersheds."This award allows us to continue the huge task of removing sediment from flood control district channels. It is estimated that more than 2.13 million cubic yards of sediment accumulated in multiple watersheds during the storm-enough to fill 213,000 dump trucks," HCFCD interim Executive Director Alan Black said in a statement.Federal dollars are funding 90% of the project, and the flood control district will fund the remaining 10%, officials said. Once the state reimburses up to 75% of the local share through the Texas Infrastructure Resiliency Fund, the cost to HCFCD is expected to come out to about $6.25 million.Sediment removal will be completed in phases as progress is made on the design and environmental permits, officials said. The first construction is expected to start in late 2022.