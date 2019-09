THIS IS CRAZY: Normally a 4-lane highway. Not today.



Everyone going southbound on 59 forced to form a single file line - the left shoulder is the only part that isn’t flooded!



Traffic crawling!



AVOID 59S NEAR NEW CANEY!!#Imelda #Texas #flooding https://t.co/UD7dvMlA5A pic.twitter.com/xoHdGkZg0w — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) September 19, 2019

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are advising everyone to stay off the roads if at all possible as high water covers roads and enters businesses.At least one gas station near Highway 59 has water almost completely covering the pumps.