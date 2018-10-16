EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4495930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooding along the Llano River causes bridge to collapse.

Texas' incoming cold front brought in heavy rains, which led to major flooding near the Fort Worth area.A video from a rescue scene shows how one driver climbed out of the roof of their car after driving into flood waters.Johnson County first responders were able to pull the driver to safety.Johnson County is not the only area affected by these storms.According to the Associated Press, forecasters are urging people along the Llano River in central Texas to seek higher ground after more than 10 inches of rain came pouring down the past few days.The National Weather Service says the river at Llano, about 65 miles northwest of Austin, was expected to crest Tuesday at near-record levels.The high flood waters caused a bridge to collapse and also carried several boats, jet skis, a roof, and debris down the river.The National Weather Service issued a warning saying, "This is a very dangerous situation for people living within vulnerable areas along the Llano River and to seek higher ground immediately."Last week, four people were swept away in floodwaters along the South Llano River in Junction.The bodies of three were recovered and one person remains missing.