Rain brings much-needed relief during Australia fires, but flooding becoming an issue

Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms have swept across parts of Australia, bringing much-needed relief to help contain massive bush fires.

But it's also causing flash flooding in some areas.

Employees at a reptile park in Somersby needed to evacuate some of their animals due to the water.

Fires have scorched vegetation that would normally soak up the precipitation.

And the land is so parched in some places, the rain is just running off the ground.

Authorities also had to rescue several people due to the flooding in the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Peter Markworth said the rains were a "one-in-a-hundred-years" event.

"We saw some one-in-a-hundred-year threshold being met over southeast Queensland (state), but at this stage that may be a few locations which saw the highest daily rainfall, but it's not very widespread," Markworth said.

The fires have claimed at least 28 lives since September, destroyed more than 2,600 homes and razed more than 25.5 million acres.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
animals in perilfloodingaustraliafirewildfireu.s. & worldanimals
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bellaire HS student killed in shooting remembered
Warehouse filled with Hurricane supplies found in Puerto Rico
12-year-old Austin girl found safe after Amber Alert
Amputee hopes to lead hand cyclists at Houston Marathon
Cold front bringing heavy showers to coastal counties
Astros stars speak out after manager fired
Suspect throws chunk of concrete into moving ambulance
Show More
'You tried to kill her': Man attacks Spring woman with machete
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
Dozens of streets to close for Chevron Houston Marathon
You can get married at Whataburger on Valentine's Day
Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
More TOP STORIES News