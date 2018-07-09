After devastating floods hit the Houston-area over the past three years, a number of groups around the city are partnering to create the Houston Flood Museum.The project was funded by Houston Endowment and is based on a concept by Rice University assistant professor Lacy Johnson.The Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, the Houston Center for Photography, Houston Public Library, the Trust for Public Land and others will be collecting photos, videos, audio and anything related to flooding in the city to their website beginning next month.The museum will aim to enclose Houston's biggest floods, including Hurricane Harvey, the Tax Day flood, Memorial Day flood, and most recently, the Independence Day flood.