FlixBus resumes service to Houston and adds service to Austin and New Orleans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The country's fastest growing bus company has resumed service in Houston following a closure during the pandemic, and it has expanded service.FlixBus resumed service between Houston and Dallas over the summer after it ceased all operations in March due to COVID -19.Now, the bus company has new routes, connecting Houston to Austin and New Orleans. It also makes stops in Beaumont, Lake Charles, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge.The buses currently run four days a week from Friday through Monday. There are also plans to expand.From Houston, you can get a one-way ticket to Austin for $9.99, to Dallas for $17.99, and to New Orleans for $24.99.As part of health and safety guidelines, passengers and bus drivers are required to wear face coverings, buses are disinfected after each trip, and first row seats are blocked to add space between the driver and passengers.FlixBus also prides itself on being high tech. It offers passengers free WiFi and power outlets at each seat, as well as a digital check-in for safety and contact-free boarding.