Check your flight: Houston's Intercontinental and Hobby airports face delays amid incoming rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's airports were placed on ground stops Monday afternoon as an incoming cold front brought heavy rain and the potential of thunderstorms to the area.
As of 5:30 p.m., the FAA's National Airspace System Status reported a ground delay averaging 143 minutes at Bush Intercontinental Airport and a departure delay averaging 60 minutes at Hobby Airport.
In the 4 p.m. hour, up to 628 flights were either delayed or canceled between both airports, aviation tracking website FlightAware showed.
The FAA is advising passengers and their loved ones to verify the status of their flight before coming to the airport. For Houston's airports, departure and arrival information can be found on the Houston Airports System website. You can also find details on your flight status by contacting or visiting the websites of your carrier.
