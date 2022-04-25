air travel

Check your flight: Houston's Intercontinental and Hobby airports face delays amid incoming rain

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's airports were placed on ground stops Monday afternoon as an incoming cold front brought heavy rain and the potential of thunderstorms to the area.

As of 5:30 p.m., the FAA's National Airspace System Status reported a ground delay averaging 143 minutes at Bush Intercontinental Airport and a departure delay averaging 60 minutes at Hobby Airport.


In the 4 p.m. hour, up to 628 flights were either delayed or canceled between both airports, aviation tracking website FlightAware showed.

The FAA is advising passengers and their loved ones to verify the status of their flight before coming to the airport. For Houston's airports, departure and arrival information can be found on the Houston Airports System website. You can also find details on your flight status by contacting or visiting the websites of your carrier.

See full weather updated in our One Minute Weather.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonair travelbush intercontinental airporthobby airportairlinerainsevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Justice Department to appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
TOP STORIES
Rain will taper down this evening
Thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers without power during storms
Federal judge grants pause on rollback to US border asylum limits
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
Suspect who led chase dies after Cleveland PD opens fire on him
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Body of missing National Guard soldier found after multi-day search
Show More
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
8 puppies found in rope tied plastic bags thrown in ditch
HPD says it's unclear if injured suspect was shot by officer
Can you identify this suspect? Man drives car into gas pump and leaves
More TOP STORIES News