Flares and smoke seen at facility in Baytown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A flare burning at a facility in Baytown has caught the attention of residents in the area.

The Baytown Police Department confirms it is a flare at a facility located at 9520 East Freeway.

Many residents reported hearing a loud noise and then seeing smoke and a fire at the facility. According to the CenterPoint Outage tracker, about 1,000 people in the area are without power.

They have not been made aware of any health or safety concerns for the public.
