Flames shoot upward when gas line fire erupts in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Flames were seen shooting up in a Santa Fe neighborhood Thursday night during a gas line fire.

The incident happened on Avenue M and 24th Street around 6:15 p.m.

Five people were treated for injuries. Two of those people were flown to the hospital.

According to CenterPoint Energy, injuries involved a contract crews with Dayton Pipeline, which was working with the utility. The extent of their injuries was not immediately disclosed.

Fire departments from Santa Fe, Hitchcock and Texas City were called to the scene.

Flames were still roaring into the nighttime, with the fire going out after 10 p.m.

