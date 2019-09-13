Flames rip through church roof in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one firefighter was reportedly injured while battling a large church fire in Texas City.The incident happened around 10 a.m. Friday at 5917 Carver Ave. where the Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church is located.Flames were seen through the church's roof, which then collapsed.It was not immediately known if the firefighter was sent to the hospital. Other injuries were also not disclosed.The cause of the fire is also not known.Fire departments from Dickinson, Santa Fe and Hitchcock were called to assist Texas City crews.