SOUTHPORT, North Carolina --The American flag that once sat on top of the Frying Pan Tower has been auctioned off to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.
During a live stream, the flag captured the hearts and minds of thousands as Florence lashed the North Carolina coast.
Viewers watched as the storm grew closer to shore, battering Old Glory and ultimately, ripping it.
The tattered flag was auctioned off for $10,900 Sunday night.
In total, there were 96 bids for the flag.
The owner of the tower said 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Hurricane Florence relief assistance through the Red Cross.
A live stream showing the new flag is back online.