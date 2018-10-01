HURRICANE FLORENCE

Flag shredded by Hurricane Florence auctioned for nearly $11K to benefit victims

EMBED </>More Videos

The American flag that once sat on top of the Frying Pan Tower has been auctioned off to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

SOUTHPORT, North Carolina --
The American flag that once sat on top of the Frying Pan Tower has been auctioned off to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

During a live stream, the flag captured the hearts and minds of thousands as Florence lashed the North Carolina coast.

Viewers watched as the storm grew closer to shore, battering Old Glory and ultimately, ripping it.

The tattered flag was auctioned off for $10,900 Sunday night.



In total, there were 96 bids for the flag.

The owner of the tower said 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Hurricane Florence relief assistance through the Red Cross.

A live stream showing the new flag is back online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florenceamerican flagauctioncharityu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Hundreds of stray dogs that escaped Florence need homes
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Cajun Navy opens grocery store and delivers to Florence victims
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Houston council set to vote on sex robot brothel ban
Body of missing Navy reservist found in Richmond
Dogs get depressed when owners overuse smartphones
Teen Astros fan with cancer passes away after seeing her team
French cottage made of chocolate
Houston's first rooftop theater opens with 'Dirty Dancing'
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather
Show More
When should elderly drivers give up the keys?
Memorial Hermann merger creates largest health system in Texas
Deputies shoot suspect while serving warrant in the Heights
Officer charged with DWI had BAC nearly twice the legal limit
Sheriff's deputy struck by drunk driver back on the job
More News